Adams, Renfrow Have NFL World Talking

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was ranked No. 1 "elite" WR tier, while Hunter Renfrow was placed in the "high-quality" tier.

It's one thing to have one elite wide receiver. It's another to have arguably the best wide receiver in the game.

And then it's completely another thing to have arguably the best wide receiver in the game and one who is just outside the status of "elite."

According to Pro Football Focus, such is the case for the Las Vegas Raiders.

PFF's Anthony Treash categorized the NFL's best wideouts in five different tiers: "elite," "young talents on the cusp of tier 1," "former tier 1 veterans eyeing a bounce-back/getting healthy," "maybe not elite, but high-quality pass-catchers," and "up-and-comers."

Of the receivers mentioned in tier 1, the "elite" category, Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams was ranked No. 1 as the best receiver in the NFL.

Treash's case for the five-time Pro Bowler is as follows:

"The former Green Bay Packer is at the top of his game as he makes the move to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams earned a career-high 92.7 PFF grade in 2021, his second consecutive mark above 92.0. He has also generated 1.43 PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) since 2020, the most by a wide receiver over that span [by] more than a quarter of a win."

In tier 4, the "maybe not elite, but high-quality pass-catchers" category, was Raiders wide receiver, Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow had the responsibility of stepping into a new role as Las Vegas' primary receiver in the second half of last season, and he delivered, earning himself his first Pro Bowl selection.

The 26-year-old receiver was ranked at No. 27 of all 32 wide receivers on Treash's list.

Of Renfrow, Treash wrote:

"Renfrow is among the league’s best slot receivers. He turned in the seventh-best slot receiving grade in 2021 and brought in 96.5% of his catchable targets when on the inside. Renfrow also doesn’t get the recognition he deserves as a route runner. The 5–foot–10, 184-pound receiver’s separation rate last season stood at the 95th percentile among qualifying NFL receivers."

With the addition of Adams and the return of Renfrow, and one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL in Darren Waller, Las Vegas should be a significant threat in the air in the 2022 season.

