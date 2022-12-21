Focus on Adams, Jacobs Allows Others to Contribute on Offense

There's no question that wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs have been the pinnacle of the Las Vegas Raiders' offense this season.

The two are top-three talents at their respective position, making it difficult for defenses to prepare for both the passing and running game when going up against the Silver and Black.

But their production has now opened up other opportunities for various skill players on offense, as was seen in the team's win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"[O]bviously Josh and Davante have a great skillset and we like to utilize that skillset on a weekly basis," said Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi in his Tuesday press conference. "And I think when the defenses do certain things, try and take them away, or to play a certain coverage, or a scheme, then that opens up opportunities for other guys. I think you saw that on Sunday. I mean, Keelan Cole catches the touchdown at the end of the game, and the coverage they dictated the ball go to him, and he made a great play. Same thing with Mack Hollins in the red area. Same thing with Darren Waller.

"So I think it really provides opportunity for other guys to try and get a chance to have some production. I think Mack Hollins has been a benefit of that. I think Ameer Abdullah has been a benefit of that. So obviously, we try and go into each week and say, 'How are we going to get positive yards'. Not just who we're going to try to get the ball. So we try and put players in the best spot to be productive, and if the ball goes a certain way in terms of coverage, and that's what it is."

