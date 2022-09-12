Raiders WR Davante Adams' First TD was Something Special

Not many players in the NFL can say they caught a pass for the team they rooted for as a childhood.

As for the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, that reality came true during Sunday’s game.

With nearly four and half minutes left in the fourth-quarter Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw a pass to the front right corner of the end zone, bringing it down for six was no other than Adams himself.

"This is kind of my turning [a] page in a new chapter in my career," said Adams.

"So to get into the end zone for my childhood team is something that means a lot to me. I didn't end up winning the game with it, but it's still something that means a lot to me."

The touchdown reception marked the first of the season for Adams, and even more special, the first for the team he grew up rooting for as a child.

After the game, Adams was spotted back in the locker room tucking the ball away in his bag.

"It's exciting to play with him but, he'll tell you like I will, we just want to win," said Derek Carr. "We'll turn the film on. I'll be better about making too aggressive decisions when I don't have to. That's what it really came down to is me forcing the ball to my guys in moments where I didn't need to."

The All-Pro wide receiver totaled 10 catches from 17 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown in his first game as Raider – the second-most receiving yards ever by a player in their Raiders debut.

Despite the extraordinary performance from Adams, it still wasn’t enough to get a W on the road.

Now they’ll go back home to Las Vegas, look at film and find ways of getting Adams and the rest of the Raiders play makers the ball in the endzone.

"I like the way our team fought," said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels after falling short on their last possession.

