Davante Adams Ranked No. 7 in NFL Top 100

The Las Vegas Raiders have been represented in the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 for the first time ever.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was ranked No. 7 on the list when the NFL Network revealed its top 10 on Sunday night.

It is only the second time Adams has been ranked in the top 10, as the five-time Pro Bowler was ranked No. 6 on last year's list.

Adams has led the league in receiving yards (6,195) and receiving touchdowns (51) over the last five seasons combined.

He comes off a career-high 1,553-receiving-yard and 123-reception season in what was his second-straight first-team AP All-Pro campaign.

Adams will suit up for the Silver and Black in Week 1 after having played eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

So far, the star wideout has totaled 8,121 receiving yards and 73 receiving touchdowns in his 116 career games in the NFL.

Adams a five-year contract worth $141.25 million with the Raiders back in March, which made him the highest-paid wide receiver in league history.

The 29-year-old Pro Bowler was No. 57 on the NFL Top 100 list in 2020, No. 35 in 2019, and No. 45 in 2018.

The other members of this year's top 10 include Travis Kelce at No. 10, Jalen Ramsey at No. 9, Patrick Mahomes at No. 8, T.J. Watt at No. 6, Jonathan Taylor at No. 5, Cooper Kupp at No. 4, Aaron Rodgers at No. 3, Aaron Donald at No. 2, and Tom Brady at No. 1.

Other Raiders to make the Top 100 were tight end Darren Waller at No. 58, defensive end Maxx Crosby at No. 59, defensive end Chandler Jones at No. 62, and quarterback Derek Carr at No. 65.

The Top 100 was voted on by NFL players.

The biggest question regarding Adams' 2022-23 campaign is if he can thrive the same way he did while catching passes from Rodgers, the reigning MVP.

Adams and Carr do have chemistry going all the way back to college, though, as the two played together at Fresno State.

Adams will have to prove he can be successful under any circumstances, something only the greats are capable of.

