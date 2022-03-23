Dave Ziegler: A Mix of New and Old Staff is Healthy

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says that different perspectives, both from the new and old staff, is healthy and often beneficial for a team transition into new management.

It’s evidently clear that Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler believes in having many perspectives of the football game in his staff.

Hence why he also made sure to evaluate the staff that was already there when he came to sin city.

“I think when you go into any of these new situations, there’s an element of what you have, evaluating what you don’t have and sometimes evaluating what you don’t have isn’t necessarily an indictment of the people that are already in place it’s just they might not have that certain skillset in place there,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Every organization is kind of structured differently, so I think you go in and evaluate individually what those people possess, what they bring, how their mindset fits with what your mindset it.”

However, Ziegler said it was essential to making sure everyone still “fits in” with what the organization is trying to do as a whole.

“Also though at the same time, maybe some of the things that don’t fit,” Ziegler said. “They bring a different perspective. They’ve seen different things.”

“They bring fresh new ideas that you don’t, you haven't been able to do so I think it’s very much about figuring out who fits in terms of what you’re looking for and also, people that can bring a fresh perspective.”

Ziegler also said that unfortunately, not everyone let go isn’t good at their job or qualified. It just doesn’t fit into necessary what the Raiders are trying to do under new management.

“I would say that in this league, you know not every person that is let go is not good at their job and they’re not highly qualified,” Ziegler said. “It just might not be a fit for you or that skill set might be a skillset somebody else has and you’re trying to diversify that.”

“So those are hard decisions but at the end of the day, you have to make decisions best for the organization.”

