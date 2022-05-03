Ziegler, McDaniels: Time to Get to Work With Draft Picks

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels says now that the draft is over, it's time to get to work with their 2022 Draft picks.

Draft picks are just that. Draft Picks.

Now, it’s time for the Las Vegas Raiders to start working with their draft picks.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was happy with how this year’s draft went down but he says there’s more improvement to be done when it comes to the process.

“Yeah, I'd say based on the original game plan I feel like things went well, and at the same time feel like there's going to be things we want to improve on from a process standpoint and things that we'll tweak and things that we'll modify,” Ziegler said at the post-Draft press conference.

“We haven't spoken about all those things yet. We'll kind of take some time to reflect on it for a few days and go back. But it was solid, and there will be things that we'll want to get better at the same time.”

Meanwhile, head coach Josh McDaniels said sticking to the process was a smart plan as there was good communication between Ziegler and McDaniels.

“I think there's an element, too, of you stick to your process, and Dave has laid it out for us,” McDaniels said. “We've done a good job of going back and forth discussing who the right people are to take and evaluating all those players, and really there's no right or wrong at this point.”

The big thing the Raiders did was take the best player available on the board. McDaniels says it’s now time to develop each draft pick.

“We took the players who we felt were the best players at that position when we were picking at that time in the draft, and now it's time to work and develop those people,” McDaniels said. “What we do from here on out will have a lot to do with how we look back on each selection and what we think of it moving forward.”

