Dave Ziegler on the Play of Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders chose not to pick up any fifth-year options this season, including that of running back Josh Jacobs.

It seemed all pressure was on Jacobs to have a standout year, and many had thought he would be on the hot seat with a growing running back room that included prospect Zamir White.

To say Jacobs has answered the challenge would be an understatement, as the former Pro Bowler has had himself a career year, coming to light as one of the top running backs in the league.

"I would say first, we're excited the way Josh has played," Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said in his press conference Wednesday. "As a running back, when you get in the NFL, it can be a short-term thing. It's a tough position to play, and Josh has shown improvement over the course of his career, and I think he's really taken a step this year. His ball security has really improved, he's improved in the pass game, he's improved in pass protection. He's always been a great runner. He continues to be a great runner. And he embodies a lot of the things that we're looking for in terms of a football player -- his work ethic, his approach every day.

"I mean, this guy practices extremely hard. And so, Josh has a lot of the qualities that we look for, and a lot of the qualities that we want going forward. And you have to take those things in terms of how it goes in the future and extensions and free agency and all those types of things, that's a long way away. What we're really focused on is having a good week this week and coming out with a victory on Sunday. And if Josh continues to do what he's doing, things will take care of themselves. But couldn't be more proud of him, couldn't be more excited about his development, and then we'll see and evaluate it as we go.'

