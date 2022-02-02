Skip to main content
David Carr Commends Josh McDaniels Hire

David Carr, NFL analyst and brother of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, shared positive thoughts on Josh McDaniels coming to Vegas.

Raider Nation has waited weeks for news of a head coaching hire, and now, opinions can be made with the addition of Josh McDaniels. 

NFL Network analyst and brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, David Carr, was high on the new hire on Monday's edition of NFL Total Access. 

"I think it's great for everybody involved because if you think about it, schematically, it makes sense," David Carr said. "Josh is going to ask his quarterback to be able to get to every play possible in the entire world, and Derek's capable of doing that. In fact, he's run a system like that with Jon Gruden."

David Carr made comparisons between the offensive assets that Las Vegas has to offer and those that McDaniels coached while in New England.

"I think that with Josh, when he looked at this setup here that they have in Las Vegas, a team that's already a playoff team, he says, 'This is ready-made. I just got to come in here, tighten the screws a little bit, maybe add a couple pieces.' I like this a lot because this also, for me, this means that Mark Davis is serious." David Carr said.

"This means that he's going to go find what he needs to find to get this team over the hump. Because they're there. You don't have a lot of shots at this thing in the NFL. You have a window, and if you have a Super Bowl window, which is where the Raiders are closing into, you got to add some pieces to be able to give them a chance to be there, and I love that move." 

David Carr ended the segment saying that his brother "loves" the hire.

