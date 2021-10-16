Raiders Head Coaching Candidate: David Shaw

Stanford coach David Shaw could be offered the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position in a matter of months.

The Las Vegas Raiders have their new interim head coach in Rich Bisaccia, but considerations should still be made for an official head coach for next season.

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw is one of the most qualified candidates for the position in terms of experience.

Shaw comes from a football family and is the son of former NFL coach Willie Shaw.

He started his coaching career as an assistant coach for Western Washington University, where he coached outside linebackers in 1995 and then tight ends in 1996.

From there, Shaw went on to become a quality control coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997 and then the Oakland Raiders from 1998 to 2000. In 2001, he transitioned to coaching quarterbacks for the Raiders.

Shaw then coached the Baltimore Ravens from 2002 to 2005 as a quarterbacks coach and then both quarterbacks and wide receivers.

He had a one-year stint with the University of San Diego as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2006.

Since then, he's had a 15-year tenure with Stanford, serving as the offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2010 and then the head coach from 2011 to the present. He took over the position when former coach Jim Harbaugh left to coach the San Francisco 49ers.

Shaw won the Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year award in 2015 and 2017. He also was awarded the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year honor in 2017.

Shaw is the winningest coach in Stanford history.

A return to the NFL could very well be in Shaw's near future. Las Vegas would be fortunate to have him at the helm should he look for a change of scenery at the end of this season.

