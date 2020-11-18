Number of Raiders Starting Defense Placed on COVID-19 List

A number of Raiders starting defense has been placed on the COVID-19 list after players are deemed high-risk contacts to COVID-19.

A number of Las Vegas Raiders starting defensive players have been placed on the COVID-19 list.

This is due to them considered high-risk close contacts.

Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Twitter at 12:59 PM PT.

As Rapoport reported, players would be eligible to play on Sunday against the Chiefs if they test negative for COVID-19 leading up to the game.

According to Rapoport, safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers have been placed on the COVID-19 list.

They join defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Lamarcus Joyner, who were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

It is not known if Ferrell and Joyner tested positive for COVID-19 or if they are both considered high-risk close contacts.

Head coach Jon Gruden commented on today’s news via a teleconference.

“I don’t know about the whole defense, but I’m not going to really get into what list anybody’s on,” Gruden said. “We practiced today. We’ll be ready for the game on Sunday.”

The NFL also announced today that starting this Saturday, all 32 teams in the league will operate in COVID-19 intensive protocol for the rest of the season.

Te Raiders have been hit with a handful of COVID-19 violations this season.

Earlier this month, Las Vegas was fined $500,000 by the NFL for “repeated offenses.” Gruden was fined an additional $150,000.

The Raiders were also stripped of their 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

So far, the Silver and Black have racked up $1.185 million in fines for breaching COVID-19 protocol and policies.

The Raiders had a similar situation a couple of weeks back when the entire starting offensive line was placed on the COVID-19 list after tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

For that game, four starting offensive linemen returned to practice on Saturday, just in time to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following day.

However, in that specific instance, their prime time game was demoted to a 1:00 PM PDT slot.

Only time will tell what happens this time around with the Raiders defense.

