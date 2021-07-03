FOCO Releases Limited Edition Carl Nassib Bobblehead

FOCO is manufacturing 221 Carl Nassib bobbleheads, starting at $50. Nassib became the first openly gay active NFL player last month.

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history by becoming the first active NFL player to come as gay.

In the days that followed, Nassib’s jersey sales skyrocketed and became the No. 1 selling jersey on Fanatics.

Now, FOCO, “A manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise,” released a limited-edition Carl Nassib bobblehead on Friday.

Starting at $50 a bobblehead, only 221 Carl Nassib bobbleheads will be manufactured by the company.

Nassib’s announcement last month saw a huge amount of support throughout social media.

It’s also fitting that the first openly gay player to play in the NFL plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Back in 1968, quarterback Eldridge Dickey become the first African American quarterback selected in the first round. That selection was made by the Raiders.

In 1980, Tom Flores became the first Hispanic head coach in the league. He would be the head coach for the Silver and Black until 1987.

In 1989, Art Shell became the first African American head coach in the modern NFL era. Shell was a head coach for the Raiders.

Now in 2021, the Raiders are home to the first openly gay active player in the NFL. Like all the milestones above, hopefully openly gay players in NFL become the norm moving forward.

One thing’s for certain. Al Davis is smiling down at Raider Nation right now.

Time to pre-order the Carl Nassib bobblehead before it runs out!

