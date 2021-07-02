Tre’von Moehrig Accept Jim Thorpe Award in Official Ceremony

Rookie Raiders defensive back Tre'von Moehrig accepted the Jim Thorpe Award in an official ceremony on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, Tre’von Moehrig officially got some hardware in his hands.

Moehrig was honored in a ceremony with the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award. The award has been given to the top defensive back in college football since 1986. The award is in memory of multi-sport athlete Jim Thorpe.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson shared Moehrig’s commitment to the TCU program at the award ceremony.

"When he committed to us, he didn't take any other visit,” Patterson said via The Oklahoman. “He was always a Horned Frog, and it's very hard to find that in this day and age...”

“I don't think he'll ever do anything to embarrass the (Thorpe) name… You don't have to worry about that."

Meanwhile, Moehrig talked about the importance of his family and friends around him as well as what this award means to him.

"It's very important to keep (friends and family) around me," Moehrig said via The Oklahoman.

"It means the world to me. They've helped support me since I was a young guy through the good and the bad. To have them in my corner, I can't thank them enough.”

"This was something I always dreamed of. I never thought I'd really be in a position to receive this award… It's a blessing, and it's still surreal to me."

Moehrig is the third Raider in history to be awarded the Jim Thorpe award. Charles Woodson won the award in 1997 while Michael Huff won the award in 2005.

