Raiders' Coach Simmons to Coach a Youthful Group

Raiders defensive backs coach Jason Simmons may be new to the Silver and Black, but his room of DBs are not all quite as experienced with the franchise either.

Simmons is coaching one of the youngest groups in the NFL, many of whom are returning starters and contributors from last season.

One of those defensive assets is Amik Robertson, who made two starts at cornerback in the 10 contests he appeared in for Las Vegas last season.

"Amik is a guy that shows a lot of versatility," Simmons said following the Raiders' Thursday practice. "We know he's a guy that can move inside, outside, the whole nine [yards]. The thing that I've been most impressed about is how receptive he is to coaching ... and the way he's able to take the coaching and then show it on the field, so I'm excited to continue to work with him."

One of Simmons' most promising pieces in the DB room is 25-year-old Raiders safety Johnathan Abram. Simmons said the thing that's impressed him most about Abrams' game is his "football acumen."

"I've been really excited to see just what he knows of the game and understands the game, whether it be formationally, whether it be scheme -- picking it up," Simmons said. "I mean that's the first thing that comes to mind: He is a really bright football player."

Simmons said the team is not currently worried about where Abram would fit best in the secondary.

"Right now, he's a football player," Simmons said. "That's the beauty of Coach [Patrick] Graham's scheme. Right now, we see these guys as football players. So we're teaching them techniques, and we're not worried about anything about a scheme right now and how we have to deploy the guys when the game comes and we'll figure that out. Just really good football players -- that's what we're trying to build right now."

Simmons also addressed his initial thoughts on 22-year-old cornerback Nate Hobbs, who is transitioning to his second NFL season.

"When you see Nate, of course you see a guy that's really physical and a guy that loves football," Simmons said. "That, to me, is what stands out the most. And [I'm] just excited to continue to see him grow in this scheme as well."

Perhaps the most encouraging thought that Raider Nation should keep in mind when it comes to these young athletes' progression is their challenge of going up against some of the league's best receivers in practice.

"I love it, I love it, I love it" Simmons said with a smile. "And I just smiled immediately because, when you think about it, to go against these guys, to take your lumps, to go out there and make plays, hopefully that just gives these guys confidence that they can play and play at a high level. But it's a great opportunity to play against such talent on the other side."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter