Raiders’ Coaching Staff: DB, Coordinator Jason Simmons

Raiders add Jason Simmons to their coaching staff as the new defensive backs, pass game coordinator.

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders.

Defensive Backs, Pass Game Coordinator Jason Simmons

The Raiders have brought on Jason Simmons as their new defensive backs, pass game coordinator.

Bringing 10 years of NFL playing experience under his belt, he most recently served as the defensive pass game coordinator for the Carolina Panthers for the past two seasons.

In addition, he spent nine seasons in various roles with the Green Bay Packers.

The current focus of Simmons this offseason is preaching competition in a brand new scheme for everyone on the roster.

"The good thing about being here is whether you are a veteran [or] a new guy, the first thing we're preaching is competition," Simmons said. "It is good to have veteran guys in there that have done it before, but everybody knows whether you've played in the league before or fresh out of college, this is going to be an opportunity because this is a new scheme for everybody.”

"It's a very unique situation where we are young, but it's fresh for everybody even if you are a veteran or a new guy. Competition is what we're trying to breed in the room."

