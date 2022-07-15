Raiders’ Defensive Coaching Staff: DL Coach Frank Okam

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders.

Defensive Line Coach Frank Okam

Defensive line coach Frank Okam joins the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in his career.

Previously, he served as the assistant defensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before transitioning into the defensive line coach in 2021.

Last season, the Panthers' defensive line contributed to 52 total sacks on the season.

In addition, the defense as a whole allowed just 305 yards per game, which was good for second in the NFL. However, the Panthers' defense allowed 23.8 points per game, which ranked 21st in the league.

Prior to Okam’s stint with the Cardinals, he spent two seasons as the defensive line coach at Baylor.

Okam started his coaching career at Rice, working with their defensive line from 2014 to 2017.

He also has experience playing in the NFL as a defensive tackle. He spent four seasons playing for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.

With that said, Okam told the media that he enjoys picking the brains of someone who has over 100 sacks in his career, a.k.a defensive end Chandler Jones, as Okam never achieved that level of success in the NFL.

“As a former player, you have to remember in the NFL that we're coworkers,” Okam said. “And so, for me, I always like to pick the brain of someone who has 100-plus sacks because that's something I never did in my own career. So, any time you can get some lessons from the way they see the game, coaching points, film study points, anything to help those young guys acclimate to the game faster; I’m all ears. I have no ego in this game.”

“I'm just trying to help the Raiders win football games.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1