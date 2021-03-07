Raiders Extend DE Kendal Vickers Contract

Defensive end Kendal Vickers and the Raiders agreed to extend Vickers contract by one year.

The second-year defensive end played in 15 games last season, snagging a total of ten tackles, including five solo tackles, five assists and two sacks.

Originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he was eventually waived and hopped teams from the Steelers to the Tennessee Titans to serve on their practice squad for one season.

During the 2019 campaign, he moved over for a year to the Canadian Football League, playing for the Edmonton Eskimos. He recorded 12 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble during his time in Edmonton.

Then in January of last year, he signed a Reserve/Future free-agent contract.

As the Silver and Black decided to bring up Vickers for another season, his play on the field is something he’s doing right.

The Raiders defense can use all the help they can get. As a young defense with a couple of veterans sprinkled in, keeping Vickers, especially under a new scheme with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, could be turn out to be an important piece of the defense moving forward.

While Vickers still has plenty of work to do on the field to prove his value as a starter, let alone a backup, extending his contract is the first step to future success.

