Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Continuing to Impress

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is continuing to impress three years into the NFL.

It’s no question Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby has been one of the best defensive players on the Silver and Black.

This season, Crosby leads in two stat categories.

Crosby currently has 19 quarterback hits and 40 pressures. They both lead the NFL in the specific stat categories.

Crosby, entering his third year with the Raiders and the NFL, has appeared in every game so far, getting at least seven sacks per season.

He has also booked at least 19 solo tackles and 38 total tackles per season, and well on his way to those figures this year as well.

While the consistency might not necessarily be a surprise to many, it’s still important to recognize and more importantly, notice the amount of high-level football Crosby is playing at.

Raider Nation should hope for Crosby to continue this type of performance after the team takes a well deserved bye week rest.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin