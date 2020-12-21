DE Maxx Crosby Can’t Do It Alone

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been a high point of the Raiders defense... but he can't do it alone.

It’s no question that the Raiders have struggled to sack the quarterback this season.

With two games left in the regular season, the Raiders are 30th in the NFL when it comes to total sacks with 16.

Of those 16, six have been committed by defensive end Maxx Crosby.

So typically, when opponents are watching film on the Raiders, Crosby is the man they need to shut down on the Raiders defensive line.

It’s an issue since no one else on the team has been able to efficiently break through the defensive line.

Head coach Jon Gruden says Crosby is getting worn out since he doesn’t have the support he needs on defense.

“He’s (Maxx Crosby is) probably getting a little worn down and he’s getting a lot of attention,” Gruden said on the 18th. “Getting chipped, getting the tight end that way to nudge him on the way out. It’s been tough for him. We haven’t had a real consistent inside rush, which is tough on edge rushers. That’s an area we need to improve, but I love Crosby. I love his effort and he’s got a great amount of football character. He’s going to be a really good Raider for years to come.”

Looking at the other side, Clelin Ferrell has shown positive moments at best but has fallen well short of expectation.

Arden Key has struggled on the field this season.

Carl Nassib missed two games due to a healthy scratch, one that sent a message to the entire Silver and Black squad.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has really been the one other defensive powerhouse but he himself is working with Cory Littleton who has struggled a lot this season.

Gruden knows Crosby needs help. It’s up to the Raiders to give Crosby the support he needs so he can get to the opposing quarterback more often.

