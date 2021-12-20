No Better Duo Than Raiders Crosby, Ngakoue

The Silver and Black are up against two No. 1 overall draft picks on the Cleveland Browns.

The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL with defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yanick Ngakoue.

This season, the pair have combined for a total of 14 sacks including 42 quarterback hits this season.

Crosby currently leads the NFL with a 90.9 PFF grade when it comes to quarterback pressures.

Ngakoue has forced two forced fumbles this season and has nine sacks this season. That’s the third time in his career he has done that.

The Silver and Black pair are up against No. 1 overall draft selections Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

So far they have combined for 20 sacks including 43 quarterback hits.

"They played [Garrett] inside and Clowney outside, Clowney inside and [Garrett] outside," said Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson via Raiders.com. "They are looking for the same matchups defensively, so we are aware of that. You'll get a feel once the game gets started on where they feel their matchup is and then we'll adjust accordingly."

