Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    No Better Duo Than Raiders Crosby, Ngakoue

    The Silver and Black are up against two No. 1 overall draft picks on the Cleveland Browns.
    Author:

    The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL with defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yanick Ngakoue.

    This season, the pair have combined for a total of 14 sacks including 42 quarterback hits this season.

    Crosby currently leads the NFL with a 90.9 PFF grade when it comes to quarterback pressures.

    Ngakoue has forced two forced fumbles this season and has nine sacks this season. That’s the third time in his career he has done that.

    Read More

    The Silver and Black pair are up against No. 1 overall draft selections Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

    So far they have combined for 20 sacks including 43 quarterback hits.

    "They played [Garrett] inside and Clowney outside, Clowney inside and [Garrett] outside," said Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson via Raiders.com. "They are looking for the same matchups defensively, so we are aware of that. You'll get a feel once the game gets started on where they feel their matchup is and then we'll adjust accordingly."

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

    USATSI_17351889_168390101_lowres
    News

    No Better Duo Than Raiders Crosby, Ngakoue

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17346407_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders X-Factors vs. Browns

    17 hours ago
    John Simpson 11
    News

    Effort is the Foundation of a Young Raiders Offensive Line

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17345113_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders' Key Assets: Josh Jacobs

    17 hours ago
    Raiders Take Shots at the NFL and NFLPA
    News

    Raiders Take Shots at the NFL and NFLPA

    Dec 18, 2021
    Daniel Carlson
    The Black Hole+

    Raiders Getting Their Kicks with Daniel Carlson

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17230113_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders, Browns Injury Reports Released

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17369459_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Week 15 Game Postponed to Monday

    Dec 18, 2021