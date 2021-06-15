Rod Marinelli Named PFWA Paul Zimmerman Award Winner

Rod Marinelli can add another award under his belt.

The PFWA (Pro Football Writers of America) has selected Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and San Francisco 49ers running back coach Bobby Turner as winners of the 2021 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award.

The Paul Zimmer Award is given as a lifetime achievement award to assistant coaches in the NFL.

The award is named after Zimmerman, who covered the NFL for 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead NFL writer. Zimmerman is widely considered one of the best football writers of all time with an impact on his writing lasting in the football industry. Zimmerman’s writing career was cut short in November 2008 due to strokes.

Entering his 26th season as an NFL coach, he has served from defensive line coach all the way to defensive coordinator and at one point as head coach. Marinelli is entering his second season as the defensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Marinelli’s career highlights include leading the NFL in overall sacks during his nine-year tenure at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the league in with 24 interceptions and 44 takeaways in 2014 with the Chicago Bears and coaching in Super Bowl XXXVII to beat the Oakland Raiders.

When new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was hired back in January, he made it clear in his first press conference that Marinelli will be staying on his staff.

Marinelli’s recent honor for the Paul Zimmerman Award only adds to his resume and Raider Nation should be excited for what the Raiders’ defense is to come this season.

