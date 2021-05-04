Diving into Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rod Marinelli

One of two defensive coaches who remained on the Raiders, new defensive coordinator decided to keep veteran coach Rod Marinelli.

Today, we begin to take a look into new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s staff.

We start with Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who is one of two defense coaches, the other being assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith, who was on last year’s defensive coaching staff.

The overhaul, which consists of Bradley’s crew from the Los Angeles Chargers, kept Marinelli in place in Las Vegas instead of replacing him.

Bradley revealed the reason back in January.

“(I’m) Excited about Coach Rod Marinelli, he’s going to be a part of this staff,” Bradley said back in January. “He was another big reason why this was so important to take a look at this opportunity. I got great respect for Coach Marinelli and he’ll be a great soundboard with all the guys like Travis Smith and understanding all the personnel things.”

Marinelli, who was a newcomer last season to the Silver and Black, served as interim defensive coordinator after Paul Guenther was fired as defensive coordinator late last season.

With 25 seasons of coaching under his belt including a handful as defensive coordinator, Marinelli brings the knowledge and experience Bradley’s defensive staff will benefit from.

Marinelli has already proven he can develop players into the top form most notably with the work he did with defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Last season, Crosby booked 39 total tackles including 20 solo tackles. With 19 assets on the season, Crosby managed to sack the opposing quarterback seven times.

With the Raiders' first-round pick offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, alongside defensive end Malcolm Koonce from the third round and center Jimmy Morrissey from the seventh round, Marinelli will have plenty on his hands to rebuild a new defensive line.

Bradley has faith in Marinelli and so should Raider Nation.

