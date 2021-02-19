Raiders Resign Defensive Lineman David Irving

David Irving will spend another season in the Silver and Black.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound defensive lineman was added to the Raiders practice squad on Oct. 20. Last season, he made two appearances, making four stops.

The former undrafted free agent originally began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2015 NFL Draft.

He spent a bulk of his time with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 – 18, appearing in 39 contests with 10 starts.

He made 48 tackles, including 29 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 passes defended during this time.

During his collegiate days, Irving appeared in 32 contests for Iowa State. He had eight starts during his time there.

At Iowa State, Irving had 44 total tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, eight passes defended and three blocked kicks.

With a resume that shows that he can indeed perform on the field, the Raiders are giving him another shot to prove he has what it takes to play in the big leagues and help the Silver and Black reach the Super Bowl.

With the Raiders looking at strengthening their defense, it provides Irving an opportunity to prove himself yet again on the field.

