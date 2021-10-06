October 6, 2021
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Kicks off Crosby’s Crib Videos

The Silver and Black defensive end has partnered with tech real estate company Homie to launch "Crosby's Crib" videos.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is staying busy on and off the field.

Crosby has announced that he has partnered with Homie, a tech-based real estate company, to release a video series titled, “Crosby’s Crib”.

The video series will take a “behind-the-front-door” tour of Crosby’s house.

Viewers will be able to see the looks of the game room and kitchen, among other areas of Crosby’s house.

In addition, Crosby will be giving advice to first-time home buyers.

Viewers also will get a glimpse of Crosby’s game-day routine, decorating style and the items he keeps in his fridge.

Crosby’s three Pitbulls, Brooklyn, Leo and Durk, will also be featured in the video series.

Crosby and Homie teamed up to partner with Pits to Pets, a local charity rescuing Pit Bulls and other large breeds. The goal is to find them a forever home after rehabilitating them.

Homie has announced that for every home sold in October in Southern Nevada, they will be donating $250 to Pits to Pets.

“Crosby’s Crib” videos can be found here.

Maxx Crosby with Leo on left and Durk on right
