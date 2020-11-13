SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Former Broncos RB Devontae Booker: “It’s Just Another Game”

Hikaru Kudo

It doesn’t matter whether it’s his former team or not.

It’s another day in the office.

Running back Devontae Booker will be playing against his former team for the first time since he left the organization at the end of last season.

In Denver, he carried the ball 115 times for his last three seasons there.

In 2019, he only carried the ball twice.

Compare that to his performance with the Raiders this season, carrying the ball 33 times for 223 yards as a backup to running back Josh Jacobs.

Booker has one rushing touchdown and averages 6.8 yards per carry.

He’s an effective running back which allows Jacobs to take a breather for a drive or two during a typical Sunday.

Booker is getting playing time with the Raiders, something he lacked at the end of his time in Denver.

"It was very frustrating in a way, but I can only control what I can control," said Booker. "I just keep going out there and working, just doing what I need to do. That's what I believe in, just go out there and just put it on film out there each day and go work and do what I need to do."

But with the Raiders, he has a completely different role with the organization.

"I don't know anything about Devontae and his time in Denver," said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. "What we do know is he's been an exemplary player for us. He's been great in the meeting room; he's been great on the practice field; he's been a great teammate to both offensive and defensive players. We like the player; we like the skill set that he brings. I know he's excited about going back and playing Denver, getting a chance to play his own team. But again, we're just happy with the guy that we got."

It was a much-needed fresh start for Booker as he got a revival in his career.

He’s doing the job the Raiders need him to do on offense so far and has proved to be a valuable asset to the Silver and Black.

While playing his former team could be taken as a way for revenge, Book says it’s just another day in the office.

"Of course, everybody, when they play their ex-team, they want revenge and all this extra stuff, but just for me, it's just another game and I just got to go out and execute and come out with a win."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Thread

Join us in the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week X

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven answers your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Secret Weapon? Big Dogs

Despite every possible thing working against them in 2020, the versatile Las Vegas Raiders offensive line has emerged as a strength.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Still Has Improving To Do

As the Raiders approach the middle of the regular season, one thing is clear: their defense still has a lot of work to do.

Hikaru Kudo

by

skynyrd77

Previewing the Denver Broncos Defense

The Denver Broncos defense has several talented players but hasn't matched the level of play from years past

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Previewing the Denver Broncos Offense

The Raiders defense will be going up against a Denver offense that hasn't had much consistency

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Derek Carr’s Diving First Down: Another Tool for the Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr showed his diving skills on the field Sunday. It's yet another tool for the Silver and Black to use moving forward.

Hikaru Kudo

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast XXI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Jon Gruden Pleased as Las Vegas Raiders March Forward

Jon Gruden is not known as a coach who sees his team from the perspective of half-full, but at the midway point of the 2020 season, he is pleased.

Tom LaMarre

Previewing the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their second AFC West game in a row when they take on the Denver Broncos

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

DuffyCarpenter1