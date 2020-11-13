Former Broncos RB Devontae Booker: “It’s Just Another Game”

It doesn’t matter whether it’s his former team or not.

It’s another day in the office.

Running back Devontae Booker will be playing against his former team for the first time since he left the organization at the end of last season.

In Denver, he carried the ball 115 times for his last three seasons there.

In 2019, he only carried the ball twice.

Compare that to his performance with the Raiders this season, carrying the ball 33 times for 223 yards as a backup to running back Josh Jacobs.

Booker has one rushing touchdown and averages 6.8 yards per carry.

He’s an effective running back which allows Jacobs to take a breather for a drive or two during a typical Sunday.

Booker is getting playing time with the Raiders, something he lacked at the end of his time in Denver.

"It was very frustrating in a way, but I can only control what I can control," said Booker. "I just keep going out there and working, just doing what I need to do. That's what I believe in, just go out there and just put it on film out there each day and go work and do what I need to do."

But with the Raiders, he has a completely different role with the organization.

"I don't know anything about Devontae and his time in Denver," said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. "What we do know is he's been an exemplary player for us. He's been great in the meeting room; he's been great on the practice field; he's been a great teammate to both offensive and defensive players. We like the player; we like the skill set that he brings. I know he's excited about going back and playing Denver, getting a chance to play his own team. But again, we're just happy with the guy that we got."

It was a much-needed fresh start for Booker as he got a revival in his career.

He’s doing the job the Raiders need him to do on offense so far and has proved to be a valuable asset to the Silver and Black.

While playing his former team could be taken as a way for revenge, Book says it’s just another day in the office.

"Of course, everybody, when they play their ex-team, they want revenge and all this extra stuff, but just for me, it's just another game and I just got to go out and execute and come out with a win."

