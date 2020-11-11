SI.com
Previewing the Denver Broncos Offense

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders take on a long-time rival for the second week in a row when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

In years past, this game would key for who would win the AFC West. 

The Raiders have held up their end of the bargain this year, but Denver has been out of the playoff picture since Peyton Manning retired.

That’s mainly thanks to the Broncos inability to find a long-term starting quarterback, but it seemed that they could have finally found one with the way Drew Lock finished last season.

So far this year, though, he hasn’t shown as much promise. 

Having missed two games due to injury, Lock has completed a substandard 56.5% of his passes for 1,240 yards and only six touchdowns to six interceptions.

That inconsistency has been a big reason why the Broncos are ranked a lowly 27th in the league in scoring offense.

Their offensive line also hasn’t been whole all season since tackle Ja’Wuan James opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Lock though isn’t without promising weapons at receiver. 

Even with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton out for the year with a torn ACL, Denver still has this year’s first-round pick in Jerry Jeudy, tight end Noah Fant, and other young receivers like Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler.

When it comes to the running game, Denver has multiple options there as well. 

They brought in former Chargers bell-cow Melvin Gordon III this year and he currently leads the team in rushing with 393 yards on 96 carries.

Former full-time starter Phillip Lindsay though has been the much more efficient rusher despite missing three games, averaging 5.8 yards a carry and rushing for more yards than Gordon on a per-game basis.

Despite these talented pieces though, the Broncos haven’t found that much-needed consistency. 

Because of that, this could be the one week that the Raiders defense makes more plays. 

