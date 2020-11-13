SI.com
RaiderMaven
X-Factors: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to continue their playoff push when they return home to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

As with every game, we’ll look at the players that could be the difference for the Raiders to improve their record to 6-3.

Devontae Booker

With Josh Jacobs having to miss practice last week because of an illness, there was more of a share of the workload in the running game between Jacobs and Booker.

While Jacobs finished with six more carries, Booker ended up leading the team in rushing with 68 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

With Booker’s yards per carry average now at 6.8, the Raiders might want to look at making him more of a significant piece of the offense.

That opportunity could come against Booker’s former team, the Broncos, who rank in the lower half of the league in rushing attempts and yards.

Brandon Parker

The Raiders backup left tackle filled in for injured Kolton Miller last week and contributed to the Raiders offensive line only giving up one sack to Melvin Ingram III and company.

Parker will have an arguably greater challenge this week, however, when he goes up against one of the league’s best young pass rushers in Bradley Chubb.

The former fifth overall pick has kept up his production this season despite not having the help of All-Pro Von Miller, having 5.5 sacks and 24 quarterback pressures in eight games.

With Miller having missed all of practice so far this week, there seems to be a strong chance Parker once again will be starting on Sunday.

When/if he does, his ability to keep Chubb out of the backfield will likely have a lot to do with the Raiders success on offense this Sunday. 

