Denzel Perryman comfortable with the Las Vegas Raiders

Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman has been able to acclimate quickly to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman already went through a zip code change this offseason when he signed with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year deal.

Now after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after never even playing a snap for the Panthers, one could understand if Perryman is feeling a little flustered.

Perryman's history with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has at least made it easier to adjust when it comes to the practice field.

"I'm comfortable," Perryman said. "I've been in the defense for like four years with Gus Bradley, so I'm more than comfortable."

It's been comfortable enough that Perryman has already stepped into a leadership role, according to head coach Jon Gruden.

Entering his seventh year in the NFL, Perryman feels that it's just natural to pass on what he's learned to the Raiders younger players.

"I know I haven't played a full season yet, but just my experience, I can bring some knowledge to the some of the younger guys on this team, especially on the defense," Perryman said.

Perryman also had plenty of good things to say about being able to work under Bradley once again.

With himself and the newly signed K.J. Wright, the Raiders have now brought on two former linebackers with experience in his system.

"Just his energy, man, is always positive," Perryman said about Bradley. "I was telling guys, you'll never hear that guy yell, unless you mess up on the field and he just told you something was about to happen."

It seems like a fitting attitude for the passionate Bradley, and one that already seems to be making a difference with him as the defensive coordinator.

The hope is that Perryman and his teammates will be able to channel that into a bounce-back season on defense.

