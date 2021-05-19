Sports Illustrated home
Raiders Roster Evaluation: Denzelle Good

Starting 14 games last year as a result of injuries, Denzelle Good has now fully secured a starting position for the Las Vegas Raiders
The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Denzelle Good was no stranger to starting games before coming to the Raiders near the end of the 2018 season. 

From 2015 to mid-2018 with the Indianapolis Colts, Good started 20 of 26 total games. 

He served primarily as a backup, though, in his first full season with the Raiders, being active for all 16 games in 2019 and starting five. 

When Richie Incognito went down with an injury after only two games last season, it presented an opportunity that Good would hold for the rest of the way. 

He ended up starting 14 games last season, filling in capably for when the Raiders needed him. 

The team was impressed by that performance enough that they re-signed Good to a two-year, $8.36 million contract this offseason. 

They also traded former starting guard Gabe Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks, paving the way for Good to be a full-time starter. 

It comes at a significant cost reduction as compared to Jackson's salary, and their performance grades were close enough last season, according to Pro Football Focus, that the Raiders could seem very justified in having Good be the starter. 

They'll need him too, as he'll be a key piece in the newly rebuilt Raiders offensive line. 

