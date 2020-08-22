Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We have taken a family approach”

With the nature of the world situation due to the pandemic, everyone has been turned upside down.

This includes NFL teams.

Practices are held with different schedules so players limit playing time and the risk of getting COVID-19.

Allegiant Stadium has already announced they won’t be allowing any Raider fans in for the inaugural season in Las Vegas.

For crying out loud, the Raiders are training in Henderson, Nevada now instead of Napa to avoid getting the virus.

It’s no secret that the Raider fanbase is a massively important one for the players. But unfortunately, in the current situation the world is in, fans in person are one thing the Raiders will have to deal without.

What they do have is something equally special: a family. And in times of crisis, sometimes the only thing you can lean on is your family.

“We are going to do everything we can to make sure like we have taken a family approach,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters Tuesday. “We are trying to take care of each other and take care of each other’s families.”

This is the same when it comes to COVID-19 testing and protocols.

Everyone is doing their part, from getting tested every morning prior to practice, cleaning equipment thoroughly after working out and of course wearing masks throughout the practice facility.

Multiple Raiders have already tested positive for COVID-19 and/or been place on the COVID/Reserve list during training camp. Although specific details of how each has handled their specific situations when they weren’t practicing weren’t made public, from the sound of things, everyone is taking care of each other.

And honestly, that should be no surprise. It’s the fundamental which the entire franchise was built on.

When the players were shown Allegiant Stadium for the first time yesterday, everyone was smiling, laughing and chatting it up on the field. The pictures and videos released by the Raiders on social media show how excited they are to play together as a team, even without fans.

Perhaps it’s even more important to play as a family out in the field because there aren’t any fans present this season. To unite Raider Nation on the field and bring wins to the Silver and Black fanbase.

