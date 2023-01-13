Derek Carr Gifted Teammates Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby Pendants

Derek Carr has always been a class act, whether it be on the field, off the field or in the locker room.

His time suiting up for the Las Vegas Raiders has ended, but the three-time Pro Bowler left a couple of his teammates with very generous gifts.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Carr had custom diamond pendants made for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The pendants were of each players' respective jersey number, and made of black and white diamonds.

They were made by Elber Bekdas, who also goes by the name "Al The Jeweler."

Bekdas, owner of Labelle Jewelry in New Jersey, posted a video and photo of the two pendants on his Instagram on Thursday.

Carr played with Adams for two seasons at Fresno State, and the two of have been close friends ever since.

They each had expressed their excitement of reuniting when Adams was signed by Las Vegas last March, as they both had wanted to play together at some point again in the NFL.

Most probably didn't expect the reunion in Sin City to last merely a season, but the two certainly rekindled the flame in their 15 games together this season.

Carr and Crosby were together for four seasons on the Raiders. For each of them, it's the only pro franchise they've known, with Carr having been drafted by the Silver and Black in 2014 and Crosby in 2019.

