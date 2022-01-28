David Carr Speaks on Brother's Needs From the Raiders

Off-season drama continues for the Las Vegas Raiders as the NFL world speculates what the organization will look like ahead of the 2022 season.

One of the latest figures to speak on such matters was David Carr, NFL analyst, former NFL quarterback, and brother of Raiders QB Derek Carr.

David Carr joined television host Colin Cowherd on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Wednesday to discuss what it will take to keep his brother in Las Vegas and what will ultimately help him and the organization thrive.

"When you look at it ... there is a sense as a veteran quarterback in Derek, and talking to him, man, he went through an emotional roller coaster," David Carr said. "They did about as good as you can do this year with what they were given, and they made it work. They're not that far away, if you could add a couple pieces.

"There has to be a commitment from the organization that they're gonna give him what he needs to succeed. He only wants to win a Super Bowl. He's not here for the money."

David Carr expressed what he believes to be his brother's mindset: "At the end of the day, 'I [Derek Carr] want to win football games.' He'd love to do it in Las Vegas, but he wants a chance to do it."

The former NFL QB could not make a guarantee regarding Derek Carr's future, but he knows the new hires in the near future and off-season additions will have a big say in the level of his brother's satisfaction.

