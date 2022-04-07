David Carr Likes His Brother's Chances for the MVP Race

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's brother, David Carr, spoke about his brother's odds of contending for next season's MVP award.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been a common name in the longtime debate of what defines an "elite" QB.

His status within his position group has gone up and down over his NFL career.

Carr was selected to the Pro Bowl for three straight years after his rookie season but he hasn't received such honors since. In only his third season, the star quarterback finished third in the Associated Press MVP voting race.

Six seasons later, Carr's brother, NFL Network analyst David Carr, thinks he could be back in the conversation by the end of the 2022 season.

"Do we even need 45 seconds?" David Carr sarcastically asked ahead of a segment about whether Derek Carr will be a 2022 MVP candidate on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access. "He was one before, but now we're gonna add Davante Adams? I mean, of course. What are we talking about?

"These guys are already playing golf together, running routes. I texted him [Derek Carr], I was like: 'How's it going, man?' He's like, 'Every ball -- six inches in front of his chest.'"

David Carr went on to argue the case for his younger brother.

"Not only is he a great player, but he's going to make everybody else better," he said. " ... His super power is to get it to the right guy versus the defense that he sees. And now, he has a plethora of weapons and Davante Adams. I like his chances."

Raider Nation can only hope to see David Carr's expectations be spoken into existence.

