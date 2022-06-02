Derek Carr Among NFL Top-10 Deep Passers

NFL Next Gen Stats had Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr among its Top-10 deep passers of the 2021 season.

The NFL's deepest-throwing quarterbacks are all over the board when it comes to league experience. Whether it's 17-year veteran Aaron Rodgers or two-year up-and-comer Justin Herbert, the group of such select company is limited to no age.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has been the franchise's starting option for eight seasons, is among those elite throwers.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Carr was ranked No. 9 out of the league's deepest passers in the 2021 season. NGS considered a deep pass to be a throw of 20-plus air yards.

The 31-year-old quarterback threw for 806 deep passing yards inside the pocket last season, per NFL.com. He completed 50 percent of his deep pass attempts while faced with the blitz (one of just six quarterbacks to meet such a mark) and was tied for first with four touchdowns on such attempts.

Carr led the league with 420 passing yards on such throws.

The three-time Pro Bowler was given a passing score of 92 on deep attempts. He was 26-of-67 on deep-passing attempts for 934 yards of his career-high 4,804 total passing yards.

Carr was one of the AFC West's four starting quarterbacks to make the Top 10.

Rodgers was behind Carr on the list at No. 10, while Russell Wilson was ahead of him at No. 8, Carson Wentz was at No. 7, Patrick Mahomes came in at No. 6, Matthew Stafford wound up at No. 5, Herbert finished at No. 4, Kyler Murray was at No. 3, with Matt Ryan at No. 2, and Josh Allen ranked No. 1.

Now, Carr will be equipped with former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams, who was third in the NFL last season in total yards passing traveled in the air before being caught with 961.

Carr continues to be mentioned among the league's best in varying categories, and it isn't a matter of coincidence.

In the 2021 season, he did so while facing the adversities of losing some of his premiere go-to targets and enduring a major coaching change well into the season.

Frankly, the veteran quarterback simply lacks wins in his career with the Silver and Black, but both the organization and fan base are expecting that to change this season.

