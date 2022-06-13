Derek Carr: Expectation from OTAs Is to Show Up & Work

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says the expectation from head coach Josh McDaniels as well as the captains is for the team to show up everyday and grind.

The Las Vegas Raiders are running a high-expectation organization ever since the arrival of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr agrees.

“I think it starts with Dave [Ziegler] and Josh (McDaniels) just keeping the right people here and signing the right new guys,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “The expectation is always that we're going to be here and we're going to work. And the guys that they signed and the guys that we resigned that are here like there's literally no other answer. There’s no other thing that we would be doing besides this right now.”

He added that the team as a whole does plenty of fun things together. But that all happens after practice.

“If you want to play golf, just do it after practice,” Carr said. “And so, we've we spent many times doing some fun things together and dinners as players and things like that. But it's always after the work gets done.”

Carr also notes that as captains, they oversee executing and leading the culture set by both McDaniels and Ziegler.

“As captains, our job is really easy because you tell the guys, ‘Hey, this is when we're going to be here,’ and everyone shows up because they're really good professionals and that's what they want to do,” Carr said.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1