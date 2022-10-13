Looking at the Raiders Offense So Far

Bringing in an offensive mind with the track record that Josh McDaniels has as head coach brought a lot of attention on what was going to be a new-look Las Vegas Raiders offense.

Trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams only brought more, and the potential for what the Raiders offense could be this season went through the roof.

After five games, the Raiders are a top-10 scoring offense in the NFL, but it hasn't been a seamless start.

The transition period to learn McDaniels offense extended into the season, where the Raiders dealt with turnovers and inconsistencies.

They didn't run the ball much over the first three games, and the Raiders struggled to get all of their top receivers consistently involved.

There's been a renewed focus the past two games, though, with the team riding running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs has set career-highs in rushing yardage in back to back games, which have been the Raiders two-highest scoring games this season.

It's helped offset a slow start to the season by quarterback Derek Carr, who's on pace to have his lowest completion percentage and QB rating since 2017.

Carr hasn't been helped by receiver Hunter Renfrow missing two games and an offensive line that, while improving, will likely remain a talking point for the rest of the season.

If they can continue to run block like they have the last two weeks, though, the Raiders could have a formula for sustained offensive success.

Jacobs has been too good to not keep featuring him, although Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller will need to resemble their old selves for this offense to reach its full potential.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.