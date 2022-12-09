Derek Carr: Loss to Rams Came Down to Failure to Execute

A lot of factors went into the Las Vegas Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr felt that, ultimately, the inability to execute was what cost the team down the stretch.

“As a team, we just didn’t finish the right way," Carr said in his postgame press conference. "It’s the NFL, it’s going to be close, it’s going to be tough sometimes, and this was one of those games where I think in the red zone, we didn’t execute how we should have. We left some plays out there and some points out there. And then at the end of the game, I just didn’t think we finished it how we could’ve finished it to win the game. And not even to put the defense out there or anything like that, we just didn’t execute.”

Thursday's loss was the fourth time this season the Raiders have blown a double-digit lead.

“It didn’t feel like something like, ‘Oh, here it goes again,’" Carr said. "It didn’t feel anything like that. At the end of the day, it’s football and you’re going to turn the film on and you’re going to see: ‘Oh, that’s why that happened’ or ‘That’s why THAT happened.’ And coaches will correct it. [It] sucks, man. No margin of error. It’s tough.”

The Raiders had led the contest up until the game-winning Rams touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the contest and even had a firm 16-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

“For me, it didn’t feel out of place or something didn’t feel off or anything like that. It felt like we had a good control over what we wanted to do, and I really think it just comes down to the execution of the plays. Some of the stuff that hurt us in past games, that’s just what it came down to at the end.”

