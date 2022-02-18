Derek Carr Makes NFL QB Index Top 10

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was ranked at No. 10 on the NFL's list of top starting QBs during the 2021 season.

It was a memorable year for NFL quarterbacks this season.

With Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady leading the MVP race and first-time Super Bowl appearing quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford leading their teams to the big game, there was as much hype around the position as there has ever been.

To be ranked among any of those stars mentioned is an honor in itself. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can say he was among the best this season.

The NFL released its annual rankings for starting quarterbacks on Wednesday, and Carr was listed among the top 10.

Carr's season (regular season and playoffs) of 5,114 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes earned the veteran quarterback a spot at No. 10 on the list.

It was the first time Carr made the top 10 since his second season in the league when he was ranked at No. 5.

In front of him were stars like Brady, Rodgers, Burrow, Stafford, and fellow AFC West quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Carr moved up two spots from last year's rankings.

