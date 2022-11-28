Derek Carr: OT Win in Week 11 Helped Fuel Win Over Seattle

The Las Vegas Raiders showed for the second consecutive week that they still have fight within themselves, winning a 40-34 overtime battle against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr led the charge, throwing for 295 yards and a season-high three touchdowns.

The veteran QB finds it promising that there still is much room for improvement recognized in the locker room.

"It reaffirms the things that we've been talking about," Carr said in his postgame press conference Sunday. "It reaffirms the things that Josh [McDaniels] has been talking to us about. The exciting part is, after the game, of course, we're excited, but everybody's talking about like, 'Man I could have done this' or 'I could have done that.' And that's what's going to push us to be better as an organization for the long term and push us to be better as a team in the short term."

Sunday's game was a roller coaster ride, but Carr felt the team's overtime win the week prior helped remind them to keep pushing.

"It's pro football," Carr said. "You want it to be perfect all the time. And the nine years I've been in the league, no matter who's on the roster when you come to Seattle, it's a tough game. And we came here, we knew it was going to be tough. And they made plays and then, we made some plays at the end to bounce back and answer back. I mean, it was a great football game. It was tough, it was hard, it was a little cold too, and it was good to see our guys be able to answer back even when it didn't go our way. No one was hanging their head, or [saying] it was over, or anything like that. I think the confidence from last week, too, to know that, 'Hey, we're never out of it.' And so, I think that was a good thing for us."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.