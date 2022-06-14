Derek Carr: Wearing the Same Uniform with Adams Again Is Fun

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says it's cool and surreal to wear the same uniform with college teammate wide receiver Davante Adams.

It’s always a great feeling when one gets to play with their college teammate again.

The arrival of wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers through a blockbuster trade resulted in Adams reuniting with quarterback Derek Carr.

The pair played together at Fresno State from 2012 to 2013.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “It's been really fun for us. A lot of inside jokes from college that came back just like this, just being on the practice field, and we're learning each other again as well.”

Not only has it been nearly a decade since they last played together but they are both learning a new system together for the first time.

“We're both in a new system,” Carr said. “It's not really a system that we've been in before, so we're both learning and growing through that. Like, ‘Oh, hey, I'm going to do it like this next time.’ So, we've had some fun plays and we've had somewhere I'm like, ‘Hey, if you do that and we kind of talk through it.’”

According to Peter Schrager, at Fresno State, Carr connected with Adams for a total of 133 receptions during the 2012 to 2013 campaign. Adams totaled over 3,000 yards during his span of two seasons with Carr. Impressively, Carr found Adams 38 different times in the end zone.

With a lot of success during their college days, it’s no wonder their relationship and communication are easy between the pair.

“The relationship part is the easiest part because what we're both saying to each other, we both understand each other and we're getting better,” Carr said. “And that part's exciting. But again, him and I, we have a long way to go, just like everybody else. We're learning, we're trying to get better and hopefully put a good product out there when it's time to take the field.”

“It's just been fun to have my friend back.”

