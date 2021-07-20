What to Anticipate from Free Agents De’Vante Bausby, Darron Lee

Las Vegas Raiders signed two more defensive assets to play under Gus Bradley in De’Vante Bausby and Darron Lee

An already growing Las Vegas Raiders defense added two more threats in cornerback De’Vante Bausby and linebacker Darron Lee just over a month ago.

Bausby will be entering his fifth season in the league for his fifth team. He’s started only six games in the span of his four-season career.

In his four seasons, Bausby has recorded only 53 solo tackles. He played a career-high 11 games last season.

Bausby will be joining a list of many offseason acquisitions in the defensive secondary. His lack of playing time might not change while in Las Vegas due to the other signings, but there’s always a chance for a fresh start when joining a new team.

Lee is entering his sixth season in the league, most recently having played for the Buffalo Bills. He has 178 solo tackles and 11 quarterback hits throughout his career.

Like for Bausby, Las Vegas could be a chance for a rebirth for Lee. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound linebacker started in 15 games in his second season but has started only a total of two games in the last two seasons.

Lee probably will be standing on the sideline for much of the season, as he will be playing behind a talented group of Raider linebackers.

What needs to be considered, though, is that defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense could allow for anyone to shine. His Cover 3 scheme is new to the team. Some players might just be a better fit in it than others.

Bausby and Lee have a lot to prove if they want to make an impact in Las Vegas. But a new defense could be just the ticket that they need.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin