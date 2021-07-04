Raiders Roster Evaluation: De'Vante Bausby

The Las Vegas Raiders would potentially be the fifth team that De'Vante Bausby has played for in his career.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

The Raiders haven't been at all shy of bringing in more competition for any of their position groups.

They picked up a new face at linebacker in June, signing Darron Lee about the same time they signed cornerback De'Vante Bausby.

A former undrafted free agent from 2015 out of Pittsburg State in Kansas, Bausby has moved around at a rapid pace in his career so far. He didn't appear in a game until 2016 with the Chicago Bears and has played for four other teams since then.

He's started a few games in that time, including five for the Raiders division rival Denver Broncos.

Bausby, though, has not seen himself recreate the success he had at Pittsburg State, where he was the team's resident ballhawk.

It couldn't be the furthest thing from it, as he has no interceptions in his NFL career compared to the 11 he had from 2011 to 2014 in college.

Bausby just hasn't had the role or opportunity presented to him to ever try and match those numbers.

With the Raiders, nothing is guaranteed, whether you're an established starter or bench player.

The team's made clear players will earn their playing time this offseason, presenting a welcome opportunity for Bausby to make people take notice of him.

