Disappointing Week 1 Resets Raiders Focus to Home Opener

It’s no doubt it was a disappointment for the Las Vegas Raiders to fall short of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

However, the Silver and Black have hit a reset button, learning from last week’s mistakes to prepare for their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

"We're going to play another good team this week and so if we do the right things, we'll have a chance. And if we don't and we put ourselves in a hole, it'll be hard," Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels said.

"Learning how to win is not something you get to carry over from one year to the next, not as a coach and not as a team. That's something that you acquire through work and trust and repetition and habits. I really believe that and so we're going to work hard at it again this week.”

A major key component the Raiders offense will be looking for is to do a better job at protecting quarterback Derek Carr as well as to get more out of the ground game.

Following Week 1, the Silver and Black were 29th in rushing with just 64 yards per game on the ground.

A lot of things to fix up for the Raiders entering Week 2.

