Raiders Roster Evaluation: Divine Deablo

Divine Deablo the linebacker-safety hybrid could fill multiple roles as a rookie for the Las Vegas Raiders defense

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Players with versatile skillsets have become more and more valuable in recent years across the NFL.

That's especially true when it comes to defense, when now in a pass-happy league teams want players who can cover the formation in whatever way needed.

Former Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo has shown the physical traits to play multiple roles, and it looks like the Raiders will use him as such.

The team's third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Deablo was actually announced as a linebacker when the pick was made.

He has the size for the position at 6-3 and 226 pounds, which is big for safety.

What’s impressive for someone with that size is that Deablo has great balance in space and usually never gets lost.

Deablo's play-processing speed has been lauded, as he’s a player who demonstrates great instincts and is assignment sound.

He also has experience playing in multiple positions on the backend, having played deep safety, in the box, and in the slot as well.

He might not have the quickness to hang at those positions on a permanent basis at the NFL level, but playing linebacker a majority of the time should help mitigate those concerns.

Deablo will be able to roam around the line of scrimmage, leveraging his size and the ball skills he showed when he led the ACC last season in interceptions with four.

With that ability, he could prove to be an important multi-dimensional chess piece for the Raiders right away.

