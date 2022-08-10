Duron Harmon is Leading With Veteran Experience

First-year Las Vegas Raiders safety has been a teacher among a young defensive backs room throughout training camp.

The veteran spent nine seasons in the NFL prior to his arrival in Las Vegas.

Most of Harmon's career was spent with the New England Patriots, where he played for three Super Bowl-winning teams.

His experience, especially compared to his young colleagues, is nearly unmatched. This allows Harmon to use what he has learned in the NFL to help teach his younger teammates how to be professionals.

"That's the thing that I really love about this team: we've got a lot of young guys -- a lot of talented young guys -- and they're all ears open," Harmon said in Tuesday's media availability. "They're trying to figure out how I got to Year 10, they're trying to figure out how Tom [Brady] worked, how Matthew Slater worked, how Devin McCourty [worked]. Everybody is asking questions, they're asking questions about Steph[on] Gilmore.

"So it's cool for guys to want to be great and then ask the questions, but not only just ask the questions, but I see them putting in the work now -- hot tub, cold tub every day, stretching, staying after. ... It's a young team, but it's a team that is very hungry."

Raiders defensive backs coach Jason Simmons said Harmon's leadership helps carry the load for him as a coach.

"Duron has seen a lot of football," Simmons said. "He understands football, he understands this scheme. That for me, already, has helped. Because there's also coaching going on in the locker room as well as coaching going on on the field. So that's really been a big help to us."

Aside from Harmon's mentorship, Simmons has been impressed with the skills the veteran has displayed over the course of training camp.

"[H]e's a ball magnet," Simmons said. "I mean you see the ball finds him. And that's the type of player that we want. He's a ball hog, he attacks the ball, he thinks about the ball, he talks about it at meetings -- talking about how to make plays to the younger players. So that's what I see."

