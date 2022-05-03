Dylan Parham, The Pick The Raiders Needed

The Las Vegas Raiders found the perfect mix of value and need with selecting guard Dylan Parham in the third-round

In their comments to the media following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler talked about their philosophy of picking who they saw as the best player available.

Selecting Memphis guard Dylan Parham in the third round with their first pick of the draft ended up being as perfect of a marriage between fit and best player available as they could have found.

Coming off of last season, it was unrealistic to expect the Raiders to not make any moves at all to improve what was a below-average offensive line.

With the investments the team made in quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams, being able to protect that combination becomes paramount.

Parham gives the Raiders a player that not only is capable of stepping in as a starter right away but can do so from multiple positions.

He played both guard spots and right tackle at Memphis, finishing as Pro Football Focus's 28th highest ranked guard last season.

Parham was also able to take reps at center during his time at the senior bowl, showing he could project to play there as well in the NFL.

That kind of versatility is something the Raiders need coming off a season where their offensive line was never able to put out its best lineup.

Whatever guard spot is a bigger priority, Parham can start there and rotate across the line depending on need or if another injury happens.

It should also help clarify the role that last year's first-round pick Alex Leatherwood will have this season, as his development would likely be best served to focus on improving at one spot.

It's what makes Parham already such a key piece for the silver and black heading into this next season.

In a division that will be as competitive as the AFC West, the Raiders' offensive line has to see some level of improvement.

Parham's talents give them the clearest path to making that happen, giving them the potential to build up the majority of their offensive line to hold up against the top defenses of the AFC.

