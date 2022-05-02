Raiders Draft Gets High Marks

Despite having a limited number of picks, the analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders 2022 draft class has been positive.

By trading their first- and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers for wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders were going to be limited in finding difference-makers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite that, the overall consensus from draft evaluators has been largely positive of the Raiders' six-man draft class.

Pro Football Focus gave the Silver and Black a B-plus grade, highlighting the progress that fifth-round pick defensive tackle Matthew Butler made during his career at Tennessee with his work as both a run-defender and a pass-rusher.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter gave the Raiders an even higher grade with an A-minus, pointing out first how trading for Adams was worth the value in the picks they gave up.

Reuter went on to say the team's third-round pick, guard Dylan Parham, was a solid pick, with his "strong base, mobility and ability to play center or guard," adding a needed component to the Raiders offensive line.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports gave the Raiders a B, noting the team still had a quality draft despite not picking until 90th overall.

The picks of Parham, Butler, and running back Zamir White drew high grades in particular, with Trapasso describing White as being "extremely explosive through the line of scrimmage."

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report continued the praise, writing how the Raiders made the most of the limited picks they had to pick up players who can fill holes right away.

In particular was, as Ballentine described it, the "laudable" move to take both Butler and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. of LSU in the hopes that at least one of them can be a contributor right away.

For Raiders fans, it should be refreshing to see a draft class that finds itself without controversy or scorn.

That's been the pattern the last several seasons, as the Raiders often went against the grain with their top picks and have seen very few results.

Even without a high pick, General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels were able to find players that have a chance to help this season.

That should encourage Raiders fans going into the future knowing that the current brain trust can identify the right talents.

