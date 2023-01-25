Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Dylan Parham started every game for the team this season.

The Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-Rookie team on Tuesday, and Las Vegas Raiders rookie Dylan Parham was one of the select honorees.

The Raiders' third-round pick out of Memphis proved to be a steal for the Silver and Black, as they were able to get the young, talented offensive lineman they wanted even after dealing away their first- and second-round 2022 Draft picks.

Parham started in all 17 of Las Vegas' games, committing just four penalties while allowing four sacks on the year.

He also played every offensive snap in all but three games.

The rookie was a three-year starter at Memphis, where he was named to the All-AAC first team in his final year with the program.

Parham was joined by the following offensive rookies on PFWA's team:

QB: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

RB: Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons/Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

WR: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints/Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

G: Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers



T: Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears/Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Wilson was named PFWA's 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner of the Jets, was named the overall Rookie of the Year.

Josh Jacobs was the Raiders' first and only player to win PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Charles Woodson won PFWA's Defensive Rookie of the Year award 20 years earlier.

The complete PFWA 2022 All-Rookie team can be viewed here.

