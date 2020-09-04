Top Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Sleepers

Whether you are a veteran or it's your first time playing fantasy football, there are always questions about who and when players should get selected.

Luckily, we have the information you need if you're looking at drafting a few Raiders on your roster.

Fantasy football leagues are getting underway right about now, and then some are awaiting the final roster cuts on Sept. 5; it is not a problem when you draft because players may still get picked after the 53-man roster cuts.

Every team has their potential fantasy football sleepers, and the Raiders have a few who can sneak in your team and potentially help win your league.

I rated the top two sleepers in the Raiders roster.

At No.2, we have starting quarterback Derek Carr. Look, everyone will say he was awful last year and that he's too conservative as a passer. But I will fact check that-- Carr was more accurate and had better numbers last year with a depleted wide receiver group. Without Antonio Brown, Williams down to injury, and a group of young receivers, Carr still managed to move the ball downfield. The problem was finishing the drives with touchdowns, and this year it sure looks different on offense with the added weapons. Carr looks excellent at camp and is poised to make a statement this year. A player who is motivated to do great things is a player who should be drafted for fantasy football. He is only rostered between six to 10 percent of most fantasy leagues, so he should be available if you need a quarterback on a mission.

At No.1, we have Hunter Renfrow, last year's "slot machine." Renfrow broke out on week eight against Houston, picking up 18.80 points. He also went down by injury for a few weeks, but he finished the season with picking up 23 and 22 points in his final two games when he returned. The Raiders were busy addressing their wide receiver group during the offseason. However, Renfrow still appears to be the Raiders' primary slot receiver and works on having him outside. Renfrow can do it all, and aside from Darren Waller, he was Carr's reliable weapon. Rostered between 12 to 19 percent in all major leagues, Renfrow would be a great addition in the mid-rounds and start flexibly.

