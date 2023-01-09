Reviewing the Raiders' Week 18 Fantasy Football Performances

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had his best fantasy football outing of the season.

Saturday's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs was one of the more disappointing games of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2022-23 season.

For fantasy football owners, the stars they're used to seeing might not have put up big numbers, but as has been the case a few times this season, another stepped up.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow led the team in fantasy points this week, something he hasn't done since his Pro-Bowl campaign last season.

Here's how he, the rest of the Raiders' offense and kicker Daniel Carlson concluded their season on the fantasy football leaderboards:

Jarrett Stidham

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham did not repeat the impressive performance he had in his first career start in Week 17.

The quarterback passed for 219 yards and a touchdown while also adding an interception in Saturday's loss to Kansas City. Those numbers, along with his 50 rushing yards in the game, earned him only 13.76 PPR fantasy points.

Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow showed glimpses of the receiver he was for Las Vegas last season in Week 18, finishing the game with 63 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

He ended up with 19.3 PPR fantasy points in the loss, his highest mark of the season.

Davante Adams

Raiders star receiver Davante Adams turned in a solid final outing of the season on Saturday, posting 73 yards on only five receptions.

Adams tallied 12.3 PPR fantasy points.

Josh Jacobs

Raiders Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs had only 45 rushing yards and five receiving yards on Saturday. He finished the game with a mere seven PPR fantasy points.

Darren Waller

Darren Waller recorded only 35 yards on two receptions in Week 18, good for 5.5 PPR fantasy points.

Daniel Carlson

Carlson made an extra point and two field goals in Saturday's game. He was perfect in both categories, marking his fifth-straight game with a 100 percent field-goal percentage. He missed only one extra point attempt this season.

The Raiders kicker wound up with nine PPR fantasy points in the finale.

