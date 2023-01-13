Las Vegas Raiders Final Fantasy Football Report

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs each finished top three at their respective positions in fantasy football scoring.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of fantasy football owners happy this season with production among their star players.

Here are the final fantasy football totals for some of the Raiders' key players this season:

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was a running back fantasy football participants could count on for almost every week of this NFL season.

The league's leading rusher finished the season with a total of 328.3 PPR fantasy points, trailing only San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (356.36) and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (372.7).

Jacobs' best game was Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns while recording 74 receiving yards. He totaled 48.3 PPR fantasy points that day. It was the third-highest fantasy scoring game of any player this year.

Davante Adams

Adams finished No. 3 at his position in fantasy football this season as well, registering a total of 335.5 PPR fantasy points.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (368.66) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (342.9) were the only wideouts that finished ahead of him.

Adams' best game was Week 13 against the Chargers, when he posted 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns for a total of 37.7 PPR fantasy points.

Derek Carr

Despite not having played the final two games of the season, Carr finished in the top 20 in fantasy football scoring among quarterbacks.

The veteran wound up with a total of 219.08 PPR fantasy points for the season.

Carr's best game was Week 12, when he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, ultimately tallying 20.8 PPR fantasy points.

Daniel Carlson

Carlson finished second among kickers in fantasy football scoring (159 PPR fantasy points), ending up falling only one point shy of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

His best game was Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he made two field goals from 50-plus yards and one from 47 yards. Those, along with two extra points, earned him 15 PPR fantasy points in the loss.

